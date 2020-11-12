Man fatally shot in Cambria Heights, two others wounded – QNS.com

A young man was slain in Cambria Heights early Thursday morning.
The fatal shooting happened at 1:31 a.m. on Nov. 12, when three men took bullets in front of 121-35 235th St., according to the NYPD.
Officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call and found a 25-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a late model silver Nissan Altima with gunshot wounds to the head and neck. Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
A second victim, also 25, was discovered outside the car with wounds to his left hand and shoulder. A third male, 24, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the back. Both were rushed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
Investigators say a firearm was found outside the vehicle, but it was unclear whether this was the murder weapon.
Police initially gave a description of a suspect, described as a short Black man wearing a burgundy sweater who fled on foot in an unknown direction.
A motive in this case was not immediately revealed.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This story originally appeared on amny.com.