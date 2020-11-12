Marcus Stroman accepts $18.9 million qualifying offer to return to Mets next season – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Mets’ starting pitching staff got a big boost Wednesday with the return of right-hander Marcus Stroman, who accepted the team’s $18.9 million qualifying offer for 2021.

Stroman opted out of the abbreviated 2020 campaign out of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mets had acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2019, giving up two top pitching prospects in an effort to boost their rotation down the stretch.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Long Island-native Stroman confirmed a report from Metsmerized, citing sources, that he had accepted the qualifying offer rather than test this year’s free agent market.

“Beyond excited to be back in Queens in 2021!” Stroman tweeted.

The news only buoyed much of the enthusiasm surrounding the Mets following Tuesday’s introductory press conference in which new team owner Steve Cohen expressed a desire to build the team into a perennial winner. Cohen had also indicated that he wanted to see the Mets win a world championship within the next three to five years.

It seems even Stroman was caught up in the euphoria. He tweeted his compliments to Cohen after confirming his return to the club.

“After watching the presser, I’m beyond excited to play for you, sir,” Stroman wrote. “I could feel the excitement and passion you’re going to bring daily. Let’s go be great!”