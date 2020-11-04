Moya partners with Met Council to combat food insecurity in Corona – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Food‌ ‌insecurity‌ ‌continues‌ ‌to‌ ‌torment‌ ‌immigrant‌ ‌families‌ ‌in‌ ‌Corona‌ ‌and‌ ‌surrounding‌ ‌neighborhoods‌ ‌that‌ ‌were‌ ‌impacted‌ ‌the‌ ‌hardest‌ ‌during‌ ‌the‌ ‌height‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌pandemic.‌ ‌

Councilman‌ ‌Francisco‌ ‌Moya‌ ‌together‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌Mets‌ ‌Council‌ ‌and‌ ‌volunteers‌ ‌sought‌ ‌to‌ ‌alleviate‌ ‌some‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌need‌ ‌by distributing‌ ‌400‌ ‌food‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌community‌ ‌on‌ ‌Monday‌ ‌outside‌ ‌his‌ ‌district‌ ‌office‌.

“As‌ ‌we‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌battle‌ ‌COVID-19,‌ ‌we‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌everything‌ ‌possible‌ ‌to‌ ‌lessen‌ ‌the‌ ‌burden‌ ‌families‌ ‌are‌ ‌facing‌ ‌especially‌ ‌when‌ ‌it‌ ‌comes‌ ‌to‌ ‌putting‌ ‌food‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌table,”‌ ‌Moya‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“I‌ ‌remain‌ ‌steadfast‌ ‌in‌ ‌making‌ ‌funding‌ ‌and‌ ‌resources‌ ‌available‌ ‌so‌ ‌that‌ ‌New‌ ‌Yorkers‌ ‌have‌ ‌access‌ ‌to‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌food‌ ‌and‌ ‌hot‌ ‌meals.‌ ‌I‌ ‌am‌ ‌grateful‌ ‌for‌ ‌partners‌ ‌like‌ ‌Mets‌ ‌Council‌ ‌who‌ ‌share‌ ‌this‌ ‌commitment‌ ‌and‌ ‌for‌ ‌their‌ ‌tireless‌ ‌work‌ ‌to‌ ‌support‌ ‌vulnerable‌ ‌communities.”‌ ‌

Moya‌ ‌and‌ ‌his team‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌distributing‌ ‌more‌ ‌food‌ ‌boxes‌ ‌Saturday‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌Food‌ ‌Pantry‌ ‌at‌ ‌First‌ ‌Baptist‌ ‌Church‌ ‌in‌ ‌East‌ ‌Elmhurst.

‌Moya‌ ‌has‌ ‌doubled‌ ‌down‌ ‌on‌ ‌tackling‌ ‌food‌ ‌insecurity‌ ‌in‌ ‌New‌ ‌York‌ ‌City‌ ‌since‌ ‌the‌ ‌pandemic‌ ‌started.‌ ‌He‌ ‌funds‌ ‌food‌ ‌pantries‌ ‌across‌ ‌his‌ ‌district,‌ ‌which‌ ‌provides‌ ‌access‌ ‌to‌ ‌food‌ ‌to‌ ‌hundreds‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌every‌ ‌week,‌ ‌including‌ ‌$15,000‌ ‌for‌ ‌Mount‌ ‌Horeb‌ ‌Baptist‌ ‌Church‌ ‌food‌ ‌kitchen‌ ‌and‌ ‌$15,000‌ ‌for‌ ‌City‌ ‌Meals‌ ‌on‌ ‌Wheels.

‌Through‌ ‌the‌ ‌Food‌ ‌Bank,‌ ‌Moya‌ ‌designated‌ ‌$65,000‌ ‌to‌ ‌fund‌ ‌food‌ ‌pantries‌ ‌at‌ ‌First‌ ‌Baptist‌ ‌Church,‌ ‌Elmcor,‌ ‌Mt.‌ ‌Olivet‌ ‌Gospel‌ ‌Church,‌ ‌and‌ ‌St.‌ ‌Mark‌ ‌AME‌ ‌Church/The‌ ‌Voice‌ ‌of‌ ‌Hager.‌ ‌Since‌ ‌joining‌ ‌the‌ ‌New‌ ‌York‌ ‌City‌ ‌Council,‌ ‌Moya‌ ‌also‌ ‌brought‌ ‌health‌ ‌bucks‌ ‌back‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌community‌ ‌every‌ ‌year. This‌ ‌year,‌ ‌he‌ ‌funded‌ the program ‌with‌ ‌over‌ ‌$11,000.‌ ‌

“Council‌ ‌member‌ ‌Moya‌ ‌does‌ ‌exceptional‌ ‌work‌ ‌for‌ ‌his‌ ‌constituents‌ ‌every‌ ‌day‌ ‌and‌ ‌Met‌ ‌Council‌ ‌is‌ ‌proud‌ ‌to‌ ‌partner‌ ‌with‌ ‌him‌ ‌to‌ ‌ensure‌ ‌the‌ ‌neediest‌ ‌in‌ ‌his‌ ‌district‌ ‌have‌ ‌food‌ ‌on‌ ‌their‌ ‌tales,”‌ ‌Met‌ ‌Council‌ ‌CEO‌ ‌David‌ ‌G.‌ ‌Greenfield‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“Met‌ ‌Council‌ ‌works‌ ‌with‌ ‌communities‌ ‌throughout‌ ‌New‌ ‌York‌ ‌City‌ ‌to‌ ‌ensure‌ ‌those‌ ‌in‌ ‌need‌ ‌have‌ ‌food‌ ‌on‌ ‌their‌ ‌table‌ ‌and‌ ‌groceries‌ ‌in‌ ‌their‌ ‌pantries.‌ ‌Thanks‌ ‌to‌ ‌Council‌ ‌member‌ ‌Moya,‌ ‌we‌ ‌are‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌provide‌ ‌food‌ ‌to‌ ‌his‌ ‌district‌ ‌so‌ ‌his‌ ‌most‌ ‌vulnerable‌ ‌constituents‌ ‌can‌ ‌have‌ ‌healthy‌ ‌food‌ ‌without‌ ‌risking‌ ‌their‌ ‌safety‌ ‌during‌ ‌this‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌pandemic.”‌