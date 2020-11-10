New York enters dangerous, but potentially final phase of COVID-19 crisis: Cuomo – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that while the infection rate statewide is on the rise, relief is in sight for Americans, not only with the potential of Pfizer vaccine but also with shrinking numbers in the tough-to-tackle Brooklyn red zone.

While announcing new clusters in the state, Cuomo said the red zone in Brooklyn, which came with outcry from the Orthodox Jewish community believing their religious rights were being infringed upon with restrictions on gatherings, will be reduced to an orange zone with new maps being issued later on Monday.

“[Brooklyn], which is a truly urban area, as we all know, Brooklyn has made good progress. We’ve reduced the red zone by 50 percent last week based on the progress which has continued and now we’re announcing that for Brooklyn the red zone will be all eliminate and what is now the red zone will go to orange,” Cuomo said.

As of Monday, the governor’s office says the statewide infection rate including all micro-clusters is at 2.8 percent with 26 fatalities on Sunday.

Pfizer’s newly developed COVID-19 vaccine is expected to come within the next month with 94 percent efficacy, raising doubts from the governor of how the federal government plans to distribute the elixir through private interests.