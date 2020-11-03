Ridgewood man dies in Woodside motorcycle crash: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing his bike into a pillar in Woodside on Monday.

Police said that on Monday, Nov. 2, around 9 p.m., Daniel Hernandez was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle east bound on Laurel Hill Boulevard near 49th Street.

Driving at a high rate of speed, Hernandez — who was from Ridgewood — lost control of the bike and crashed in a pillar extending from the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, which runs above the street, cops said. The collision knocked him from the bike and into the street, according to the NYPD.

Police arrived to the scene, in front of 49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd., to find Hernandez unresponsive with trauma to his body. EMS personnel pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.