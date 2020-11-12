Quantcast
Truck driver fatally strikes scooter rider in Astoria: NYPD – QNS.com
Truck driver fatally strikes scooter rider in Astoria: NYPD

Photo via Citizen App

A man on a motorized scooter was killed after being run over by the driver of a truck in Astoria Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, around 8:30 a.m., Alfredo Cabrera Liconia, 35, was driving a motorized scooter eastbound on Astoria Boulevard when he took a right onto Crescent Street, according to the NYPD.

When he made the right turn, he collided with the 55-year-old driver of a Bud Light truck, who was also traveling eastbound on Astoria Boulevard, cops said.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and transported the man to Mount Sinai Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the crash.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is going.

This story was updated at 8:38 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. 

