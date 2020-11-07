Stocking stuffers in 2020: $15 and under unique gifts for the holidays – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY MIA SALAS

Looking for stocking stuffers that aren’t your typical pack of socks? Trust us, we get the struggle to find creative little gifts for friends and family. That’s why we’ve rounded up our top stocking stuffer picks for 2020! Browse our list and easily add stocking stuffers to your online cart now to prep for the holiday season.

Sugarfina Cranberry Cocktail Bears

These sugarfina gummy bears are the new craze. Spread holiday cheer with tiny boxes full of gummy bears that are flavored with real cranberry juice and an extra pop of wine. If you’re looking for a decadent stocking stuffer, the Sugarfina bears are a go-to. $8.95

Mindfulness Card Packs

Send some joy & calm to your loved ones this year with the Mindfulness Card Packs. Each new card has an inspiring phrase on the front and a mindfulness exercise on the back. The cards are divided into four mindfulness categories: Rest & Balance, Insight & Awareness, Curiosity & Joy, and Kindness. Especially during the age of COVID-19, these cards can be very helpful and impactful for mental health and self-care. $14.59

Skercle

If you have a loved one on your gift list who loves a part gadget, part hack gift, then the Skercle is for them. You unlatch the circular BPA, phthalate, and lead-free skewer- thread bite-size fruit and veggies on, and then reattach to form a perfect circle. The handles are ergonomic, which means ideal for small hands, and there is no mess and perfect for the fussy eater. Lightweight and easy to use, you’ll want to buy a bunch! $5.39 (pack of 3)

Animal Face Masks

These are the absolute cutest masks for kids! Stuff these animal face masks from Etsy into your kiddos’ stockings, and they’re sure to love them. Choose from lots of different animals, so you can get your little one’s favorite. $8.99

LUSH Snowman Dreaming Bath Bomb

Need some me-time during the holiday season? Toss this snowman-shaped bath bomb into the water and watch as it melts into a rainbow of color. Sit back and relax as the fragrance of cedarwood and lavender oils takes away your holiday stress. $5.95

Avocado Food Huggers

We all have that one avocado-obsessed friend (or a few!). A true avocado enthusiast will know the struggle of keeping the second half of an avocado fresh for the next day. With eco-friendly Avocado Food Huggers, you can keep cut avocados fresh for a much longer time. When we came across this unique stocking stuffer, we knew we had to share with our fellow avocado toast and guacamole fans. $12

AEO Polar Bear Flip Mittens

We all love mittens in the winter, but it’s hard to text, open doors, or basically hold anything while wearing them. That’s why these cute and fluffy Polar Bear mittens have a top that flips open! Keep your hands warm, and simply flip open the mittens when you need your fingers to text. Your hands will be extra cozy with this winter accessory, perfect for a stocking stuffer. $11

Cable Protectors

Protect your charger for your iPhone or iPad with these super cute cable protectors! The most vulnerable area of your charger is right at the top, so these protectors latch on to keep the cord from breaking. Included in this pack are ten protectors: eight fruit styles and two critters. This gift is perfect for bigger kids and adults alike. $11.99

WubbaNub Little Yeti-Seasonal Collection

This beloved pacifier paired with a plushy friend has a fun seasonal collection that is a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for parents to be or a new baby in the family. The plush Yeti is perfect as it gives a bit of weight helping to keep the pacifier close to the baby. Pacifier is made with medical-grade silicone, Latex-free, BPA, PVC, and Phthalate free. $14.99

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.