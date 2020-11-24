Stop & Shop launches second pickup location in Queens at Glendale store – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Stop & Shop has launched a new pickup area at their Glendale location, offering customers a fast and convenient way to go grocery shopping.

The Glendale Stop & Shop, located at 8989 Union Tpke., joins the Maspeth location, (74-17 Grand Ave.) to allow shoppers to place orders online or on their mobile app, and have an associate load their groceries right into their car.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Tom Valerakis, store manager of Stop & Shop Glendale. “We hope this service helps make things easier for them.”

Stop & Shop has altered its pickup policies to keep associates and customer safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are asked to have their trunk or door open for associates to place groceries directly into their vehicle. Additionally, they are encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle, if possible. All Stop & Shop associates will be wearing masks and follow the same sanitizing precautions as its in-store associates.

Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items, such as disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products, and those items may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.

A $30 minimum is required on all pickup orders and a $2.95 service fee will be applied at checkout.

New customers can receive the service free for 90 days by entering the code “SSFREEPICKUP” at checkout. Minimum purchase required. The online pickup fee is waived on the first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more, if placed within 90 days of the first order. The special is valid for first-time residential customers in select ZIP codes. The offer excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law, is not transferable and is limited to one per household. The offer expires on Dec. 31.

For more information on the new service, or to schedule a pickup, visit www.stopandshop.com.