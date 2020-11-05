Teen cuffed for Rockaway Park stabbing that left one dead and another injured: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investing the stabbing death of a man in Rockaway Park earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, around 6 p.m., police arrived to 111th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard to find a 19-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso and a 24-year-old man with stab wounds to his arm and shoulders, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel transported the 19-year-old to St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 24-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy into custody at the scene of the stabbing.

The name of the 19-year-old is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.