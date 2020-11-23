VIDEO: Common myths about returning to college as an adult – QNS.com

Lucas J. Sifuentes, the director of undergraduate and graduate admissions at the CUNY School of Professional Studies, discusses common myths about adults returning to college in this webinar. Nothing should stand in the way of your dream of finishing a bachelor’s degree!
Adult learners believe that previous college credits may not count, that financial aid may not be available, or that low grades from their past may be a barrier to returning to school.
Watch this video to learn how to handle the following:
- Previous college credits
- Standardized tests
- Financial aid
- Life/work experience
- Past academic performance
- Your busy life
Check out CUNY’s Online Information Session on Dec. 2, at 12 p.m., at sps.cuny.edu/dec2.
This webinar will debunk these myths while showing you how to transfer your credits and get on the path to finishing your degree with an array of fully online programs at CUNY SPS.
