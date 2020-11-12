Quantcast
Winning lottery ticket sold at South Ozone Park deli – QNS.com
South Ozone Park

Winning lottery ticket sold at South Ozone Park deli

Photo via Google Maps

A South Ozone Park deli sold a winning lottery ticket worth more than $56,000 earlier this week, the New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The top-prize winning Take-5 ticket, worth $56,197.50, was sold at Arun Newsstand Inc., located at 116-28 Rockaway Blvd. and selected for the Nov. 11 drawing.

A little less than a month ago, a winning Take-5 ticket worth around $52,400 was purchased at a Ridgewood convenience store on Oct. 25.

The Take-5 drawing, which is televised everyday at 10:30 p.m., selects five numbers from a field of one to 39.

The holder of the winning ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

