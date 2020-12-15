Power Women Podcast: Liz Neumark and Mylan Denerstein – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This past week, Schneps Media’s Publisher and President Vicki Schneps interviewed two successful women who shared their career journey on the Power Women podcast: Liz Neumark, Chair and Founder of Great Performances and Mylan Denerstein, Partner in Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Both women share a passion for creating diversity among their workplaces, which they developed early in their careers.

Forty years ago, Liz founded Great Performances, a full-service staffing and catering company. She shares that the secret to her success in building the largest independent catering company in the country is to stay curious and never fear failure.

Mylan became a partner in Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a multinational law firm, with years of experience in litigation as well as government. She explains the secret to her success is to “just do the best you can”, and be yourself.

Tune in and listen to the podcasts to learn about their journey to the top of their fields! The podcasts can be heard at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com/ podcast/power-women.