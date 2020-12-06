Baby’s cries lead cops to young woman found dead in South Richmond Hill home – QNS.com

Quantcast
Baby’s cries lead cops to young woman found dead in South Richmond Hill home

Photo by Robert Stridiron

The cries of an infant led neighbors and police to the horrific discovery of a dead young woman inside a South Richmond Hill home on Saturday afternoon — and two children were found alive but unattended, it was reported.

The 25-year-old woman’s death is now being investigated as a possible suicide, police sources said.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units were called to the residence at 95-18 133rd St. at about 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 5.

According to sources, first responders came to the scene based on a 911 call from a neighbor who reported hearing a baby crying from inside the apartment.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units on scene at a home on 133rd Street in South Richmond Hill, Queens on Dec. 5, 2020. (Photo by Robert Stridiron)

Upon gaining entry into the residence, officers and medical technicians found a 25-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

Also inside the residence, first responders found two young children, ages one and four. Sources said they were alert and brought to Jamaica Hospital for observation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police at the door to the residence. (Photo by Robert Stridiron)

This story first appeared on amny.com.

