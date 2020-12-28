One dead, two hospitalized in Ozone Park Christmas Eve crash: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Christmas Eve car crash in Ozone Park sent two people to the hospital and left one woman dead, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, around 7 p.m., the unidentified driver of a Lamborghini Urus was traveling westbound on Rocakway Boulevard with a 26-year-old woman inside the car, according to the NYPD.

As the driver approached the intersection of 103rd Street, they crashed into a Toyota Camry, being driven by a 50-year-old man, according to the police.

Police arrived to find the driver the Camry with injuries to his head and leg. His passenger, Ritawantee Persaud, 54, was found with severe trauma to her head and body. EMS personnel rushed both Persaud and the driver to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Persaud was pronounced dead. The driver was admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

Police found the 26-year-old passenger of the Lamborghini with injuries to her head and spine, cops said. She was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver of the Lamborghini fled the scene of the crash on foot in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.