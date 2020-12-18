Christmas Market highlighting local small businesses coming to the Shops at Atlas Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A small Christmas market will set up shop on the lawn at the Shops at Atlas Park starting this week, in order to highlight some of the small businesses in the area.

Two heated tents will showcase local artists and vendors from Friday, Dec. 18, to Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Staff will dress up as Santa’s elves to help customers find exactly what they’re looking for.

Dorothy Stepnowska, owner of Flower Power Coffee House and president of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, said the goal of the market is not only to keep holiday cheer alive, but also help some local artists through this unprecedented time.

“Local artists and vendors are struggling to cover the cost of the table but would love to participate in this community event,” said Stepnowska. “COVID-19 has really taken a toll on all of us and continues to do so. Kids have nothing to look forward to because all group activities have been suspended indefinitely.”

To support the event, Stepnowska set up a GoFundMe, with a goal to raise $1,5oo.

“Every day, we’re giving one vendor a free table, because we understand how hard it has been,” said Stepnowska. “We’ve already received a lot of help from small businesses who have donated gift certificates.”

Social distancing will be encouraged by allowing up to 10 people into each tent at a time, conducting temperature checks before entrance, requiring face masks and distancing each table six feet apart.

Some of the vendors include Face the Reality Radio, Coloria Nail Salon and Daniel Salon & Spa.

The event is sponsored by the Glendale Chamber of Commerce and Flower Power Coffee House.

“We are strong as a community ,we are strong as a city. We’re going to get through this and we’re going to help each other out,” said Stepnowska. “Let this Christmas be be memorable. Even though we live in such a hard times right now, we stay strong.”