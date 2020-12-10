Commonpoint Queens delivers Hanukkah care packages to seniors and fleece blankets to families in need – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Commonpoint Queens and their team of volunteers and staff prepared and delivered Hanukkah care packages to 200 homebound senior households, in addition to 150 fleece blankets to families in need during the holiday season.

The organization had also distributed care packages for Thanksgiving, and will do so prior to Christmas.

“We are all missing seeing our family this holiday season but our seniors are particularly vulnerable. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many older adults socially isolated, depressed and anxious,” said Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens. “By delivering Hanukkah care packages, we remind the senior community that while we may need to be physically apart this holiday season, we are here for them.”

Commonpoint Queens’ second project of double-layered hand-knotted no-sew fleece blankets was made possible thanks to a $1,000 grant from Ponce Bank and a $1,200 grant from Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care’s Queens food drive.

About 22 members from the food pantry delivered 125 blankets on Dec. 9 that their youth group made to Commonpoint Queens’ food pantry.

“We see families struggling with food insecurity and many other needs every day at the pantry. Seeing children helping children is a bright spot,” said Jay Rojas, food pantry coordinator. “The blankets are very much needed and everyone loves them!”

On behalf of Commonpoint Queens, Ellman expressed gratitude to Ponce Bank and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care Queens for their support.

“We were able to provide more than 150 babies and children with wonderful cuddly blankets for the holidays,” Ellman said. “Each blanket was put together by one of our incredible team of volunteers of all ages. This was truly a project that comes from and goes straight to the heart. We are very grateful for their support in helping us as we serve the community during this pandemic.”