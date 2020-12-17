Cops seek man behind gunpoint robbery in Jamaica – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a thief who robbed a man at gunpoint in Jamaica in October.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, around 12:40 a.m., a 49-year-old man was walking in front of 146-15 Jamaica Ave., when he was approached by an unidentified man, who attempted to rip off the 49-year-old’s necklace, according to the NYPD.

The 49-year-old fought back briefly before the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, cops said. The victim then took off his jewelry and tossed it into the street, according to police.

The assailant picked up the jewelry and fled southbound on 146th Street.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black mask over his face, blue gloves and all black clothing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.