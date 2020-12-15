Cops seek man behind motorcycle theft in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who stole a motorcycle in Astoria last month.

On Friday, Nov. 27, around 5 a.m., an unidentified man stole a 2015 Honda motorcycle, parked in front of 24-23 28th St., according to the NYPD.

The 44-year-old man who owned the bike discovered it was missing later that day around noon and reported the incident to the police, cops said.

The authorities describe the suspect as being a man between 20 and 30 years old.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.