Cops seek man who shot woman in chest in Jamaica – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for a man who shot a woman in the chest outside of the Queens County Family Court building in Jamaica earlier this month.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, around 8:50 p.m., a 56-year old woman was outside of the court building located at 89-14 Parsons Blvd., when an unidentified man fired a gun, striking the woman in the chest, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and rushed the woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooter ran off in an unknown direction after the incident, cops said.

The man had allegedly been eating at the Dallas BBQs restaurant next door to the court house prior to the shooting. Police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from inside the restaurant.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.