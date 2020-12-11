Drunk motorist fatally strikes driver in South Ozone Park fender bender: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A fender bender in South Ozone Park turned fatal after an allegedly drunk driver came barreling into the scene of a small accident on the Belt Parkway earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, around 12:45 a.m., Taher Ali Hassan, 63, was driving westbound on the Belt Parkway near 131st Street when he drove into the back of car driven by a 28-year-old man, according to the NYPD.

The 28-year-old pulled his car over to the left lane while Hassan stoped his car in the middle lane, cops said. Both men got out of their cars to inspect the damage when Jason Bical, 34, drove into Hassan’s car, striking Hassan as well, according to the police.

Officers from the 106th Precinct arrived to the scene to find Hassan unconscious with trauma to his head. EMS personnel rushed Hassan to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he pronounced dead on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The other two drivers remained at the scene of the crash. Bical was taken into custody after police suspected he had been driving drunk. The Brooklyn man was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breathalyzer test, cops said.

The investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Division’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.