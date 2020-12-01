Health & Fiscal Wellness Expo to offer life tips for adults 55 and older – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Join us for Schneps Media’s Annual Health & Fiscal Wellness Expo on Dec. 3! Due to the pandemic, this year’s event is going virtual with a two-part webinar series followed by a bonus “expo room” where you will meet more professionals who will be talking about their business and how it can help you! Additionally, on the fiscal wellness webinar, you will learn more about the importance of planning for your future and the future of your loved ones.

We are pleased to announce our host of the series, former Good Morning America star Joan Lunden, celebrated American journalist, television anchor, author and influencer.

You will also hear about Joan’s latest projects such as her book Why Did I Come Into This Room? A Candid Conversation About Aging.

This year’s virtual expo has a great lineup of experts that will discuss a variety of vital topics for 50s plus, including but not limited to the role stress plays in developing (or preventing) chronic disease, choosing assisted living communities, the risks of a sedentary lifestyle, the type of diets that help you live longer, seeking a healthier life, public safety in the midst of COVID-19, finding the right caregivers, when to retire and how to invest, downsizing, protecting your assets, refinancing mortgages, relocation, granting rights and who to select for your power of attorney and more.

Speakers will include:

Dr. Tara Liberman, Associate Chief of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine, Northwell Heatlh

Robert Abrams, Executive Partner Abrams Fensterman

Liana Werner-Gray, 3-time national best selling author and certified nutritionist.

Having the ability to have a healthy financial life is interconnected to your physical wellness and is important to not ignore. Things like managing your debts, having access to emergency funds, saving for retirement and being able to handle a financial crisis are key parts of living a healthier life and lowering stress levels. These things are equally important to getting outdoor exercise, working on your breathing, meditation, being physically fit and not missing your annual health screenings and exams.

Join your friends, colleagues, caregivers and others within the 55+ communities across Long Island and Queens to learn about health and fiscal wellness. Plus, a chance to win great prizes!

Register now!

Our event will be re-broadcasted on North Shore Tower TV, and will have a special section in the Long Island Press and North Shore Towers Courier and will be featured in Dan’s Papers, and Queens Courier.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and to be a part of our incredible event, please contact: Joanna Austin, jaustin@longislandpress.com.