First female commanding officer appointed to Long Island City's 108th Precinct – QNS.com

The NYPD’s 108th Precinct appointed its first female commanding officer.

Captain Lavonda Wise on Dec. 9 was appointed to the 108th Precinct, which serves Long Island City, Sunnyside, and Woodside. She joined the NYPD in 2003 as a police officer and has worked in several branches, including the 69th Precinct in Canarsie, the Special Victims unit, Transit District 33, the School Safety Division and Patrol Borough Queens North, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

She’s no stranger to the 108th, though, having served as an executive officer there in 2015.

“Today the 108th is proud to welcome back and congratulate Captain Lavonda Wise as our commanding officer,” the 108th Precinct wrote in a Twitter post. “We look forward to our time together and couldn’t be more proud of you with this impressive accomplishment.”

Captain Wise is succeeding Detective Inspector Michael Gibbs, who served as the commanding officer at the 108th for nearly two years. D.I. Gibbs is now appointed to the Detective Bureau, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

“It was a bittersweet day here in the 108, our beloved CO DI Michael Gibbs has moved on to his new command,” the 108th Precinct wrote in a Twitter post. “It was an unforgettable 22 months, we have been blessed with his leadership skills and his compassionate nature. We will forever be grateful to have shared our [precinct with him].”

Captain Wise was previously profiled in the New York Post alongside her mother, Detective Laverda Pugliese-Phillips at the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn, as a dynamic duo who encourage each other to rise through the ranks of the NYPD.