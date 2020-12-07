Man in stable condition after being shot in the chest in Ridgewood: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man in Ridgewood on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting incident, which is the first in the past month in the 104th Precinct, took place on Sunday, Dec. 6, around 5 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police received a 911 call about a man shot near Grandview Avenue and Bleecker Street, cops said. Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by private means in stable condition, according to the authorities. Police say the victim has been “highly uncooperative” with detectives.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Additional reporting by Robert Pozarycki.