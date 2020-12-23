MetroHealth Plus launches social media campaign to reach Asian New Yorkers without health insurance – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Medical insurer MetroPlus Health partnered with a handful of local artists and creators to create a social media campaign reaching out to Asian-American New Yorkers in need of health insurance coverage this week.

The campaign, called #MetroPlusYou, will feature content about the impact of the pandemic on Asian New Yorkers’ personal and professional lives and how they’ve stayed healthy and optimistic during the grim year.

“MetroPlus Health is honored to partner with an incredible group of leaders to assist the Asian-American community during such a critical time,” said Talya Schwartz, MD, president and CEO, MetroPlusHealth. “Through this campaign, we’re hoping to reach New Yorkers who may be facing the loss of their healthcare coverage for the first time and don’t know where to turn. Our team has the experience, resources and language capabilities to serve the diverse needs of this community.”

Creators of the campaign include Broadway star Telly Leung, Buzzfeed Producer Inga Lam, YouTuber ActionKid, Chinatown Ice Cream Factory owner Christina Seid, actress Celia Au, journalist and podcast host May Lee and musician Rianjali.

The motivation behind the campaign is the high rate of unemployment amongst Asian New Yorkers – no other group has seen such a high increase in unemployment in New York City as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many in the United States, health insurance is tied to employment. As such, many New Yorkers have gone without health coverage during the global health crisis.

MetroPlus Health offers a range of no- or low-cost health plans for members and enrollment is open year round. Its plans cover primary care, specialist services, dental, vision, pharmacy, maternity care, urgent care, hospitalization, emergency services and free 24/7 telehealth.

For more information about MetroPlusHealth or to apply for health insurance, call 855-809-4073 or visit www.metroplus.org.