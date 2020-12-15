Quantcast
Middle Village's Cross County Savings Bank partners with Toys for Tots to collect holiday gifts – QNS.com
Middle Village

Middle Village’s Cross County Savings Bank partners with Toys for Tots to collect holiday gifts

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Herbert Nowak (l) with Marine Corps League North Shore Queens Detachment # 240, picks up toys collected for the "Toys for Tots" drive. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

Cross County Savings Bank in Middle Village collected more than 20 boxes full of toys to donate this holiday season.

Al Gentile, former president of the Kiwanis Club, said the bank has partnered with the Marine Corps for nearly 20 years to help host collection boxes in their branches across the city, including in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“This has been a very, very difficult year for a lot of people. But what’s unbelievable, to me, is the show of generosity that people have rallied,” said Gentile. “I’ve been doing this for more than 30 years, there’s nothing more gratifying than hosting this and getting the response we do.”

Cross Country Savings Bank staff pose for a photo with branch manager Diane Marzuillo, First Senior Vice President Alphonse Gentile and Thomas F. Maher, Youth Recognition Chairman of Marine Corps League North Shore Queens Detachment #240. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)
Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

On Friday, Dec. 11, Herb Nowak and Tom Maher, who represent the Marines, collected the toys at the Cross County Savings Bank located at 80-10 Eliot Ave.

Alphonse Gentile, First Senior Vice President of Cross County Savings Bank, and Thomas F. Maher, Youth Recognition Chairman of Marine Corps League North Shore Queens Detachment #240, at the Toys for Tots drive at Cross Country Savings Bank. (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

They will be distributing the toys to other organizations at Floyd Bennett Field later this week.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York