Middle Village's Cross County Savings Bank partners with Toys for Tots to collect holiday gifts – QNS.com

Cross County Savings Bank in Middle Village collected more than 20 boxes full of toys to donate this holiday season.

Al Gentile, former president of the Kiwanis Club, said the bank has partnered with the Marine Corps for nearly 20 years to help host collection boxes in their branches across the city, including in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“This has been a very, very difficult year for a lot of people. But what’s unbelievable, to me, is the show of generosity that people have rallied,” said Gentile. “I’ve been doing this for more than 30 years, there’s nothing more gratifying than hosting this and getting the response we do.”

On Friday, Dec. 11, Herb Nowak and Tom Maher, who represent the Marines, collected the toys at the Cross County Savings Bank located at 80-10 Eliot Ave.

They will be distributing the toys to other organizations at Floyd Bennett Field later this week.