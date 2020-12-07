New York could soon see lockdowns as Cuomo watches hospitalization rates – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo is ordering 215 hospitals to prepare an additional 25 percent capacity in order to handle the caseload of coming COVID-19 surges in the coming weeks.

On Monday’s the governor was joined virtually by Dr. Anthony Fauci and presented the state’s latest hospital plan, calling on the public to avoid family gatherings going into the holiday season as New York state hit a 4.71 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on Sunday.

According to Cuomo, if a high statewide hospitalization rate is sustained over a course of five days, the state may order indoor dining to close entirely in New York City. Whether or not lockdown measures would be lifted prior to the vaccine hitting critical mass was not something Cuomo said he could comment on at this time.

“The Jacob Javits Center, for example, we did 2,000 beds. Dr. Fauci, it looked like a field hospital in an army, you just saw an ocean of cots. And I just hope we never have to get to that point. Today, the Department of Health is going to issue an order saying hospitals have to increase their bed capacity 25 percent,” Cuomo said. “We can issue up to 50 percent, they can do that physically but we’re only going to go to 25 percent because we don’t have a capacity criticality at this moment.”

Critical hospital capacity will be considered at 90 percent, Cuomo said.

According to Fauci, mid-January is when the country will begin to see the effects of holiday travelers on infection rates, especially with people joining families for Thanksgiving, boosting the spread, and then gathering again for Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s.

“With regard to the issue of the holiday spread and the peaks are going to be superimposed upon each other so you would expect the full length of the travel and the family setting gatherings with friends that you alluded to as being a problem,” Fauci said. “You’d expect that the effect of the Thanksgiving surge would be probably another week and a week-and-a-half from now, because it’s usually two-and-a-half weeks, from the time of the event. The problem is, that’s going to come right up to the beginning of the Christmas, Hanukkah potential surge so you have a surge upon a surge, and then before you can handle that more people are going to travel over Christmas.”

With vaccines being made available to a large chunk of the population by April, May and June, Fauci agreed with Cuomo’s assessment that convincing the public to accept the tincture formulated by Moderna and Pfizer with up to half the population expressing skepticism about the treatment.

Two doses will be required 28 days apart, meaning that summer will be about the time a significant portion of the public is immunized at a critical mass of 75 percent to 80 percent.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.