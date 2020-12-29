Police arrest man in connection with Ozone Park shooting – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police arrested an Ozone Park man for allegedly shooting a South Richmond Hill man in the head in southeast Queens earlier this month.

Nazieer Basir, 22, has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm after being arrested on Monday, Dec. 28, for the Dec. 7 shooting of Royhessny Sintjago, 22, in Ozone Park.

Police received a call about the shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 7 and showed up to 90-04 Liberty Ave. to find Sintjago with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel rushed Sintjago to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.