Queens lawmaker appointed as chair of City Council Public Safety Committee – QNS.com

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has appointed Queens Councilwoman Adrienne Adams as chair of the Committee on Public Safety for the remainder of the current legislative term.

Adams is replacing former Councilman Donovan Richards, who recently sworn in as Queens borough president.

“I am honored to serve as chair to the Committee on Public Safety, and I am committed to put forth my efforts to increase public confidence and improve the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers,” Adams said. “With this assignment, I am recommitted to ensure that all voices are heard. “I thank Speaker Corey Johnson for placing his confidence in me and I look forward to working within this capacity, with my colleagues on the committee, and the entire City Council to move New York City into a more unified progressive direction. I look forward to putting forth a very robust agenda from my committee.”

The Committee on Public Safety, which has oversight over the New York Police Department, is one of the council’s most critical committees. It also has jurisdiction over the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, the courts, legal services, the district attorney’s office, and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

Before being appointed to chair the Committee on Public Safety, Adams was the chair of the Subcommittee on Landmarks, Public Sightings, and Dispositions. As chair of the subcommittee, she pushed for greater representation for all New Yorkers of varied backgrounds and in all boroughs. She believes that designations should reflect the City’s inclusive mosaic.

“The Council’s Committee on Public Safety plays a critical role in holding NYPD accountable and making changes to improve how the department operates. Council Member Adams will push the NYPD to be more transparent and practice smart and fair law enforcement, and I look forward to working with her and all committee members to make our city stronger,” Johnson said.