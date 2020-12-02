Queens lawmaker teams up with NYPD's 109th Precinct to improve safety at Whitestone's Harvey Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilman Paul Vallone and the NYPD’s 109th Precinct have teamed up to target illegal parking of commercial trucks, tractor-trailers and waste removal vehicles around Harvey Park in Whitestone.

Harvey Park, located between 144 Street and the Whitestone Expressway service road, has become a chronic issue, preventing park goers from enjoying the park safely.

“Commercial trucks constantly lined up along the perimeter of the park decrease visibility and pose a risk to pedestrians seeking safe access to this popular green space,” Vallone said. “I thank Commanding Officer John O’Connell and the 109th Precinct for their attention to this issue and look forward to our continued partnership.”

The Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League, whose members frequently use the fields at the park for their youth sports, brought the issue to Vallone’s attention.

“The DG families appreciate the fact that their safety is being addressed. Your continued attention to this matter is greatly appreciated,” the league said in a statement.

According to Vallone, local law states that street storage of commercial vehicles is prohibited in a residential area in excess of three hours, and parking a commercial vehicle on a residential street between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. is prohibited.

At a November meeting with the precinct’s commanding officer, Vallone relayed details of the ongoing issue and swift action was taken by local officers, who have now issued 15 truck/trailer parking summonses in the immediate area.

“We did touch base with Sanitation as they were assisting as well focusing on the waste trucks in the area,” O’Connell said. “We will continue to address this issue and make sure any illegally parked trucks/trailers will be issued summonses.”