The best gifts for teachers this holiday season – QNS.com

BY JANA BEAUCHAMP

If there’s a year where teachers have been superheroes, it’s this one. The holidays are fast approaching, and as teachers have gone to infinity and beyond to educate their classes in-person, remotely, or both, they deserve the royal treatment.

Looking for a practical, creative, or thoughtful gift, or all of the above? Here are our top choices to thank teachers from the whole class or their favorite student this holiday season.

Collage.com

Collage.com makes custom photo products that will melt any teacher’s heart and with 50+ products to make your own, there is something special that’s just right for your special teacher. Their photo mugs, personalized tote bags, custom notebooks, or the custom magnets are by far the biggest hit for teacher gifts. We love the photo mugs for any teacher since you can customize in oh so many ways like adding text, photos, and creative class designs to the mug. And we suggest upgrading to the larger 15 ounce custom coffee mug in order to help your teacher make it through Monday mornings.

Happy Masks

As 2020 rolls on, we are all doing our best to keep healthy and safe so gift your teachers Happy Masks. These masks are one of the only reusable mask companies using a nanofiber membrane filter, aka the gold standard in filtration efficacy. We also love that the unique, 3D design leaves space between the mask inner layer and your mouth and nostrils, allowing for comfort and for teachers to be heard clearly when they speak wearing it. It is also available in kids and adult sizes so students can match their teachers.

ALORA Ambiance

Let’s face it guys, teachers needs a break, or at least an oasis at home to chill. ALORA Ambiance’s limited-edition holiday fragrance, Festa, is a magical holiday blend of cinnamon with bitter orange making it the perfect scent to welcome the season! We love that the warm, inviting notes combine to set the stage for a cozy holiday season. The signature diffusers combine design and luxurious scents and come in both 8-ounce and 16-ounce sizes — perfect for gifting. Teachers will also love that this is a family business whose products are made in the USA.

The Spice House

The Spice House gift boxes will add spice and zest to the holidays! Gift teachers the joy of expertly-spiced, delicious food with curated spice gift boxes from The Spice House. Our favorite gift set for teachers is the Best Sellers Collection. The seasonings in this collection are their most popular for good reasons! We love that whether teachers are baking salmon for a weeknight supper, making steak for a Sunday roast, or mixing a bloody mary for a brunch, these rubs, salts, and seasonings will turn any dish into a crowdpleaser. For the ultimate class gift, give your teacher Essential Spices Collection, the perfect gift of 24 essential spices recommended for every kitchen. This gift is sure to spice things up this holiday season!

Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip™

Teachers need to stay hydrated and likely caffeinated so gift them a Hydroflask for at school or on the go. Teachers will love the Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip™ Lid, with its leakproof design that twists to unlock the Smooth Flow Opening for worry-free sipping on the go. Quick to clean and comfy to carry, the insulated lid works in tandem with TempShield to keep hot liquids hot for 12 hours, or cold for up to 24. The Coffee with Flex Sip collection includes 12 oz, 16 oz and 20 oz sizes that matches teachers’ favorite coffee shop. Teachers will love that they offer home delivery for their liquid and bean bags, and you can gift subscription services as well so the gift keeps on giving.