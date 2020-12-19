Two killed in three-alarm fire inside of Elmhurst home – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Elmhurst early Saturday morning, killing two people, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel responded to a call regarding a fire inside of 90-31 48th Ave. just after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Responders encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors, as well as the attic, of the three-story home. One firefighter fell through the first floor and into the basement and was quickly removed from the scene.

Units were withdrawn from the building and fought the fire from the exterior with several tower ladders and hose lines. More than 150 firefighters were on the scene.

The fire was reported under control just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Queens 3-Alarm Box 9296, 90-31 48 AVE, Private Dwelling Fire, 1FL, Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) December 19, 2020

FDNY personnel discovered two unidentified individuals unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, according to authorities. EMS arrived and pronounced the two individuals dead at the scene.

The NYC Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.