Quantcast
Two killed in three-alarm fire inside of Elmhurst home – QNS.com
Elmhurst

Two killed in three-alarm fire inside of Elmhurst home

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Elmhurst early Saturday morning, killing two people, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel responded to a call regarding a fire inside of 90-31 48th Ave. just after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. Responders encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors, as well as the attic, of the three-story home. One firefighter fell through the first floor and into the basement and was quickly removed from the scene.

Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Units were withdrawn from the building and fought the fire from the exterior with several tower ladders and hose lines. More than 150 firefighters were on the scene.

The fire was reported under control just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

FDNY personnel discovered two unidentified individuals unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, according to authorities. EMS arrived and pronounced the two individuals dead at the scene.

The NYC Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Firefighters respond to a three-alarm fire at 90-31 48th Ave. in Elmhurst on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. 

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York