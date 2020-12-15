Tractor-trailer truck driver runs over traffic cop in Astoria: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An on-duty NYPD traffic agent was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after being run over by a tractor-trailer truck driver in Astoria.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, around 10:30 a.m., the officer — whose identity has yet to be revealed — was on the street in front of 25-15 Broadway, when they were hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer truck, according to the NYPD.

The officer, who was pinned and rescued from underneath the truck, was transported to a nearby hospital, cops said. The officer was conscious and was not seriously injured, according to a police spokesperson.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the collision.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS for updates.