VIDEO: Community Medicaid laws are changing April 1 – What you need to know now to be prepared – QNS.com

During this educational seminar, Ronald Fatoullah Esq. explained the new laws for New York State Medicaid Home Care applicants which will be effective April 1, 2021.

If you or a loved one may need home care assistance, applying for Medicaid will require a 30-month financial review (back to October 1, 2020), and there will be more restrictions.

Planning and acting now will help preserve assets, and enable you to have an interim plan should you have a waiting period of ineligibility.

This webinar was presented by AARP New York. Please follow AARP on Facebook.com/AARPNY and at Facebook.com/AARPLongIsland.