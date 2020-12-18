VIDEO: Ronald Fatoullah Esq. demystifies trusts – QNS.com

Quantcast
VIDEO: Ronald Fatoullah Esq. demystifies trusts
News

VIDEO: Ronald Fatoullah Esq. demystifies trusts

Screenshot via YouTube/Schenps Media

Ronald Fatoullah Esq. is frequently asked about trusts in his seminars and presentations. Trusts can be very confusing and difficult to understand.

In this webinar Mr. Fatoullah demystifies trusts and explains their numerous advantages including protecting assets, reducing or eliminating estate taxes, providing for disabled family members, providing for minors in a secure manner, avoiding probate, and many more.

This webinar was presented by AARP New York. Please follow AARP on Facebook.com/AARPNY and at Facebook.com/AARPLongIsland.

