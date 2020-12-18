VIDEO: Ronald Fatoullah Esq. demystifies trusts – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ronald Fatoullah Esq. is frequently asked about trusts in his seminars and presentations. Trusts can be very confusing and difficult to understand.

In this webinar Mr. Fatoullah demystifies trusts and explains their numerous advantages including protecting assets, reducing or eliminating estate taxes, providing for disabled family members, providing for minors in a secure manner, avoiding probate, and many more.

This webinar was presented by AARP New York.