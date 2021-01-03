Man who claimed to be carrying a firearm robs Ridgewood eatery: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who claimed to be carrying a firearm during the Dec. 27 robbery of a Ridgewood eatery.

Authorities say that the unidentified thief entered Energy Fuel, a shop at 65-04 Fresh Pond Road that offers smoothies, sandwiches, wraps and salads, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Once inside, he approached an employee, claimed he was carrying a firearm and demanded money, police said. The employee went to the back room to retrieve money, but when he returned, the man had left the shop without taking any money or property, according to authorities.

About 10 minutes later, the man returned to the store, approached an employee, claimed he was carrying a weapon inside of his bag and demanded money, according to authorities. The employee complied and gave the man $500 in cash, police said. The man then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, cops said.