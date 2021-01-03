Woman fatally shot in East Elmhurst: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A woman died after being shot in East Elmhurst on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a call regarding the shooting in front of 32-17 97th St. around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. Upon their arrival, officers found a 37-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the woman to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is currently being withheld pending family notification, police said.

There have been no arrests and in the investigation is ongoing.