Quantcast
Woman fatally shot in East Elmhurst: NYPD – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Woman fatally shot in East Elmhurst: NYPD

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
NYPD officers at the scene of the Jan. 2 shooting at 32-17 97th St. in East Elmhurst. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A woman died after being shot in East Elmhurst on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a call regarding the shooting in front of 32-17 97th St. around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. Upon their arrival, officers found a 37-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the woman to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is currently being withheld pending family notification, police said.

There have been no arrests and in the investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York