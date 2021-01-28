Addabbo launches Valentine’s Day food drive to help local food pantries in Glendale and Howard Beach – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Senator Joseph Addabbo is hoping to spread love to some local food pantries with a food drive.

From now until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, two of Addabbo’s district offices — one in Middle Village and one Howard Beach — will serve as safe drop-off locations for the food drive.

After the drive is complete, Addabbo will bring the donated food to two local food pantries, Our Lady of Grace in Howard Beach and the Sacred Heart pantry in Glendale.

“Our local shelters typically experience an influx of donations during the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas being traditional times when people donate,” Addabbo said. “But the shelters need food all year round. My hopes are that this food drive can provide supplies to the food shelters during a time when they are usually low on stock.”

Addabbo’s office will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables and fruit; cereals; crackers and snacks; pasta and rice; soups, stews and chili; cooking oil; dried herbs and spices; and additional non-perishable foods.

Addabbo’s Middle Village office is located at 66-85 73rd Pl. in Middle Village. The Howard Beach office is located at 159-53 102nd St.

Both offices will be collecting food through Friday, Feb. 12, in order to be delivered to the food pantries after Valentine’s Day. Safety measures and protocols, such as the wearing of masks, will be followed.

“On a holiday that preaches love, I ask that you look in your hearts and bring some food to be donated to those less fortunate,” Addabbo said. “Together we can make a real impact in people’s lives.”

For more information on the food drive, contact Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.