Assemblyman Ron Kim endorses Andrew Yang for NYC mayor – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Assemblyman Ron Kim on Friday endorsed Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City.

Together, Yang and Kim toured the biggest food pantry in Queens — La Jornada, located at 133-36 Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing, which has fed 10,000 families each week during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kim, who is a representative for New York’s 40th Assembly District and the first and only Korean-American ever elected to the New York State Legislature, said he is proud to endorse Yang, who “champions bold policies that will lift countless New Yorkers out of poverty.”

“The pandemic has laid bare the policy failures that have further dehumanized the most vulnerable New Yorkers. Too many of my neighbors are suffering and it’s all the more egregious when so much wealth resides in this city,” said Kim, who is known as a progressive anti-poverty champion. “From cash relief, to a People’s Bank, to Borough Bucks, to supporting a caring economy, I know Andrew will ensure New York City’s recovery is both robust and inclusive. It’s what my constituents deserve.”

Yang thanked Kim for his leadership and endorsement, saying he was honored to be standing beside his friend, who serves as an inspiration for those who are committed to eradicating deep poverty in New York City.

“It pains me that right outside these doors, New Yorkers have been forming a mile-long line just to have enough food to feed themselves and their families,” Yang said. “As mayor, I plan on giving struggling New Yorkers a guaranteed basic income and small businesses the resources they need to thrive in this city. New York is ready for bold solutions, not incremental changes, to get out of this crisis. With Ron by my side, we will move New York City forward.”

Yang, who moved to New York City 25 years ago, won a national following (#YangGang) as a presidential candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary. He officially launched his campaign for mayor on Wednesday, Jan. 13, his 46th birthday, in a two-and-a-half minute video.

In the video, Yang wears a “Forward New York” mask, as he walks the streets, promising to create a guaranteed minimum income, expand access to high-speed internet, “take back control of our subway,” and create a People’s Bank, “so it stops being so expensive to be poor.”

The New York City mayoral primary is in June. Yang joins a list of candidates that includes Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, city Comptroller Scott Stringer, former Civilian Complaint Review Board chair Maya Wiley, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan, Dianne Morales, and several others in the running to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio.