De Blasio appoints Ridgewood's Edward Grayson DSNY Commissioner – QNS.com

A Middle Village resident was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Sanitation by Mayor Bill de Blasio on New Year’s Eve.

Edward Grayson, a twenty-one year DSNY veteran, has served as Acting Commissioner since September when Kathryn Garcia stepped down to run for mayor.

“Growing up in Ridgewood, everyone in my neighborhood had a plan for how they’d someday serve the people of New York, as so many of our parents did, including my own,” Grayson said. “As a Sanitation Worker, a Supervisor, a Superintendent, and a Chief, I’ve been proud to do just that for the past 21 years. I want to thank Mayor de Blasio, and the men and women of this Department, for the trust they have placed in me during these challenging times. Together, we’ll keep the city safe and clean.”

Grayson’s father was a Sanitation worker and supervisor and his mother was recycling outreach coordinator during the rollout of the groundbreaking citywide recycling program in the 1990s.

“Edward Grayson has distinguished himself in his Acting Commissioner this autumn and winter.” de Blasio said. “He has brought energy, experience, and passion for the agency’s mission to his role, and he has fully earned New Yorker’s trust to keep our city safe and clean. I’m proud to offer him this role on a permanent basis, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a fairer and better city.”

Before serving as Acting Commissioner, Grayson was appointed four-star chief and Director of the Bureau of Cleaning and Collection in September of 2017. Grayson was Operations Chief overseeing snow removal during the 2016 Jonas Blizzard , one of the largest snowstorms in New York City history, according to the Mayor’s office.

As Director of the Bureau of Cleaning and Collection, Grayson oversaw day-to-day operations for DSNY, including the collection, recycling and disposal of more than 12,000 tons of waste per day. He implemented new technologies to improve snow removal and reform front-line operations, and he has been a leader in the Department’s implementation of the city’s aggressive zero-waste goals.

“As we have seen in the few short months since stepping in as acting commissioner, Ed Grayson has the experience and dedication to public service,” Deputy Mayor Laura Anglin said. “Coming from a working-class family dedicated to public service, Ed knows the true meaning and dignity of serving this city. I look forward to continuing working alongside such a devoted public servant.”