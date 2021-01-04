Suozzi endorses CB2 District Manager and North Shore Towers resident Debra Markell for Queens City Council – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens lawmaker recently endorsed a North Shore Towers resident in the ever-growing race for the District 23 seat in the City Council.

On New Year’s Eve, the QNS learned that Congressman Tom Suozzi is backing Debra Markell, the current district manager of Queens Community Board 2. According to Suozzi, Markell’s long public service career and her “pragmatic politics” make her the best leader for District 23, which includes the neighborhoods of Bayside Hills, Bellerose, Douglaston, Floral Park, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, Oakland Gardens and Queens Village.

Back in November when Markell announced her City Council run, she cited senior services programs, transportation issues, co-op and condo owners’ rights, public education and public safety as her top priorities if elected.

“Debra has proven capable of working with a diverse group of people and maintaining a pragmatic approach. I have seen firsthand her commitment and hard work to her community and the residents of Queens. It is that same dedication she will bring to City Hall. Debra is the right choice on the key issues including senior services, education and quality of life,” said Suozzi.

Markell, a lifelong Queens resident, served as the Queens director of the Mayor’s Community Assistance Unit from 1998 to 2006. Prior to her tenure as a district manager, she was the president of the 109th Precinct Community Council and chair of the Flushing Hospital advisory board.

She previously ran for City Council in District 19.

“Tom has fought for eastern Queens to improve our quality of life and for that I am extremely grateful. He is able to do in Congress what few can; cut through politics and deliver results for his constituents. I am ever thankful for Congressman Suozzi’s endorsement and hope to govern with his example in mind,” said Markell on Suozzi, who is serving his third Congressional term in District 3, which covers eastern Queens and the north shore of Long Island.

Suozzi is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, is vice chair of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus as well as the vice co-chair of the Quiet Skies Caucus.

Seven other candidates have publicly announced their bids for the District 23 seat, according to the Queens Daily Eagle. The Democratic primary for this race is scheduled for June.