IKEA to open at Rego Center mall in January after lengthy delay due to COVID-19 – QNS.com

IKEA has announced it will open its new location at the Rego Center sometime in January, after a delay to its original opening date last summer due to COVID-19.

The global retail store will be located at the mall, located at 61-35 Junction Blvd., at the corner of Queens Boulevard and Junction Boulevard. It will open in early January, with store hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. A specific date for the opening is still to be determined.

It will be the first in the U.S. with a new, smaller format, featuring a full range of products across 115,000 square feet of space. The Queens store is custom made for the unique lifestyle of New Yorkers, with inspiring room sets and digital tools focused on sustainable, small-space living solutions.

Customers will experience a different format from the Planning Studio in Manhattan, which opened in April 2019, and other traditional IKEA stores, including the chance to set up home delivery for an affordable flat fee, self-pay and assisted check out options, and schedule appointments with IKEA co-workers to plan kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.

“We’re excited to welcome New Yorkers to our new store in Queens,” said Shahab Mollaei, market manager at IKEA Queens. “Every detail was created with the unique needs of New Yorkers in mind, from the proximity to public transportation and delivery and assembly options, to the wide product range curated specifically to meet their dynamic lifestyles.”

The IKEA store location was strategically chosen, as its nearby public transportation like the Q59 and Q60 bus stops and 63rd Drive — Rego Park subway station, served by the M and R trains.

The new store, which marks IKEA’s third in New York City, will be equipped with all the safety enhancements put into place in other IKEA locations during the pandemic, such as physical distancing guidance, preventative hygiene practices, temperature checks for co-workers, rigorous cleaning and sanitization and maintaining strict capacity limits.

As part of IKEA’s commitment to sustainability, the company set a goal of completing 100 percent of last-mile deliveries in the city via electric vehicle by the end of January 2021.

“At IKEA we’re on a journey to transform our business to meet our customers wherever they are and how they like to shop,” said Javier Quiñones, president and chief sustainability officer of IKEA Retail U.S. “As life at home has taken on a new meaning this year for so many people, our customers’ needs and behaviors are changing, too, and we hope our new Queens store will serve as a convenient and accessible source of inspiration and home furnishing expertise for New Yorkers.”