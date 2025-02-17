Ttteokguk, a traditional New Year’s soup made with sliced rice cakes will be served at the special celebration.

Murray Hill in Queens may not have the same name recognition as its Manhattan counterpart, but for those in the know, it’s a culinary treasure trove of authentic Korean cuisine.

To spotlight the neighborhood’s rich food scene, Homecoming New York and the Asian American Federation are teaming up to host a special Korean Lunar New Year Family Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Jeun Ju Restaurant, located at 40-11 150th St. in Murray Hill.

The event will feature a curated menu of traditional Korean dishes alongside a guided cultural conversation, offering attendees an immersive experience in one of New York City’s most vibrant yet under-the-radar Korean enclaves.

A celebration of food and culture

The collaboration stems from a shared mission to highlight small businesses in Murray Hill and introduce a broader audience to the neighborhood’s authentic Korean eateries.

“Murray Hill is still really under the radar,” said Abigail Faelnar of Homecoming NYC. “Everyone knows Murray Hill in Manhattan and Koreatown in Manhattan, but nobody knows the real Koreatown in Queens, and I think it’s such an interesting environment. We also can’t wait to see what’s next with more of the restaurants there too.”

Homecoming New York, founded in 2021, organizes food tours and events across the city that showcase global cuisine while fostering cultural conversations. The Asian American Federation, meanwhile, has been working to support economic empowerment in immigrant communities, including the small businesses of Murray Hill. When Faelnar met Ahyoung Kim, the Federation’s director of economic empowerment, in the summer of 2024, they decided to collaborate on an event that would bring more visibility to the area’s Korean restaurants.

A historic restaurant and a beloved New Year’s dish

The Feb. 22 dinner will take place at Jeun Ju Restaurant, a neighborhood staple for nearly 40 years, named after Jeonju, South Korea’s culinary capital. The evening’s special menu will include tteokguk, a traditional New Year’s soup made with sliced rice cakes in a savory broth garnished with scallions, seaweed, and egg.

“One special dish being offered is called tteokguk,” said Kim. “It’s the traditional dish that Koreans eat on Lunar New Year. We’re told as children, if you don’t have tteokguk on Lunar New Year, you don’t get to age for that year, which sounds like a good thing, but you’re missing out is the point [of the saying].”

Kim emphasized that Murray Hill is home to some of the city’s longest-standing Korean restaurants.

“If you want to really taste authentic Korean food, you should come up to Murray Hill,” she said. “Some of the oldest Korean restaurants are in Murray Hill, and if you go there, you’ll see there are over 50 restaurants in the vicinity of a few blocks around the Murray Hill LIRR station.”

The Korean New Year Family Dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Jeun Ju, located at 40-11 150th St., Murray Hill. Tickets are $65 per person, and there are only 32 seats available.

For more information and reservations, visit Homecoming NYC’s event page: Family Dinner: JeunJu Korean Restaurant.