Man dies in residential fire in Rosedale: FDNY – QNS.com

A man died in a fire that broke out inside a Rosedale home late Wednesday night.

Fire department officials first received a call about the blaze inside of 257-54 147th Ave., around midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 20, according to the FDNY.

First responders began to battle the flames, which began on the second floor of the house, and had the fire under control around 12:30 a.m., according to the fire department.

Making their way through the building after they’d extinguished the fire, FDNY personnel found a 56-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside the home, according to the authorities.

The man, whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYC Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.