Mets to host blood drive at five locations across Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Mets are partnering with New York Blood Center for the semi-annual Mets Fan Blood Drive on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Mets fans and all New Yorkers alike can donate at any one of the five blood drive locations in Queens, which will be set up in Bayside, Elmhurst, Glendale and Astoria.

Bayside Community Blood Drive, 212-51/55 26th Ave., Bayside NY 11361, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Queens Place Mall, 88-01 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst, 11373, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adria Hotel, 221-17 Northern Blvd., Bayside, 11361, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale, 11385, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rivercrest, 33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, 11105, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Those who donate will receive a voucher for a pair of tickets to see the Mets, a free limited-edition fan T-shirt and an entry into a sweepstakes for signed memorabilia.

The drive, which is usually held in Citi Field, will be held at the five locations in Queens to better control crowd size and to facilitate social distancing.

New York has suffered from a chronic deficit in blood donations since the onset of the pandemic, as nearly all community groups, schools and other organizations partnering with the New York Blood Center had to cancel their drives. This had jeopardized 75 percent of the incoming blood supply.

“We’re in a new year and though we have put 2020 behind us, the challenges presented by the pandemic still very much exist,” said Andrea Cefarelli, senior executive director of recruitment and marketing at New York Blood Center. “The vaccine has shown us a light at the end of the tunnel, but we need New Yorkers to come together to help build and sustain the blood supply. We’re grateful to the Mets for their support and I encourage all eligible New Yorkers — Yankees fans included! — to come out and give.”

Interested donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting www.nybc.org/nymets.