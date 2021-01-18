Oakland Gardens woman charged after allegedly spiking husband's coffee with roach killer: DA – QNS.com

Quantcast
Oakland Gardens woman charged after allegedly spiking husband’s coffee with roach killer: DA

Photo via Shutterstock

An Oakland Gardens woman who allegedly poisoned her husband’s coffee with insect killer was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court last week.

Suncha Tinevra, 70, was charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, Jan. 15, after she was arrested for allegedly slipping boric acid into her husband’s coffee earlier last week.

“Domestic violence is not limited to mental and physical abuse. The defendant in this case allegedly used deception to sicken her spouse,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The victim did become sick, but thankfully did not die. The defendant now faces serious charges for her alleged actions.”

After becoming suspicious of his wife, Tinevra’s husband set up a camera inside the kitchen in their Oakland Gardens apartment, according to police sources.

On Jan. 12, Tinevra, who faces up to 4 years in prison if convicted, was caught on camera squeezing a white powdery substance out of a bottle with a red cap and yellow label into her husband’s coffee, according to the DA.

After Tinevra’s arrest two days later, police detectives recovered the bottle, which contained 100 percent boric acid, used to kill ants and cockroaches.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Gershuny ordered Tinevra to return to court on March 10.

