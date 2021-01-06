Photos depict madness at the Capitol as pro-Trump rioters storm the building during electoral vote count – QNS.com

Photos depict madness at the Capitol as pro-Trump rioters storm the building during electoral vote count
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, as members of the House and Senate were in the
process of counting the electoral votes that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
Following a rally in which Trump urged thousands of his supporters to fight the count, rioters took to the Capitol, seemingly breaching security with very little pushback from law enforcement.
Reports surfaced that police used tear gas and pepper spray on some of the rioters, while others were treated amiably. In one instance, rioters could be seen taking photos with
law enforcement officers on the scene.
Reuters photographers captured the scene at the Capitol throughout the day. See the photos below.
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Police officers in riot gear arrive during a rally held by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Law enforcement officers scuffle supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington as the U.S. Congress held a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Law enforcement officers face supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump try to get inside the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith