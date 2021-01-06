Photos depict madness at the Capitol as pro-Trump rioters storm the building during electoral vote count – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, as members of the House and Senate were in the process of counting the electoral votes that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Following a rally in which Trump urged thousands of his supporters to fight the count, rioters took to the Capitol, seemingly breaching security with very little pushback from law enforcement.

Reports surfaced that police used tear gas and pepper spray on some of the rioters, while others were treated amiably. In one instance, rioters could be seen taking photos with law enforcement officers on the scene.

Reuters photographers captured the scene at the Capitol throughout the day. See the photos below.