Queens senator endorses Juan Ardila for Holden's City Council seat – QNS.com

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris is supporting Juan Ardila’s campaign for City Council’s District 30, currently held by Robert Holden.

Gianaris, who represents the Senate’s 12th District, including the Queens neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City and Sunnyside as well as parts of Woodside, Maspeth, Ridgewood and Woodhaven, announced his endorsement on Monday, Jan. 4.

“Juan Ardila will be a leader who brings our community together rather than tear it apart to advance a backward political agenda,” said Gianaris. “Tenants and homeowners alike can have faith that Juan will work for the working people of his district without fear or favor. I’m proud to support him for City Council.”

Ardila is challenging first-term incumbent Robert Holden for City Council in District 30, which encompasses Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Woodhaven and Woodside. Some of his main policy points revolve around affordable housing for all, more public transportation access and investment on education.

“I am honored to have the support of Senator Gianaris,” said Ardila. “He is a valued community leader who has dedicated years of service to working class people across New York. I look forward to working with him to get things done for our district.”

Gianaris joins Ardila’s growing list of endorsements from elected officials, including state Senator Jessica Ramos and Brooklyn City Council Member Brad Lander, who Ardila used to work for. He’s also received endorsements from the New York Working Families Party, Road to Justice Coalition (SEIU 1199, Make the Road Action, and CVH power), Run for Something and Open NY.

Ardila, the son of a Colombian father and Honduran-Cuban mother, says he is the first Latino to run for City Council in the district’s history.

The 26-year-old Maspeth native has worked in public service for several years. He currently works as a program coordinator at the Legal Aid Society, and previously worked at the International Rescue Committee. Ardila also worked as a consultant at the NYC Department of Education, where he supported the expansion of universal pre-K, pre-K Dual Language and the 3-K for All program.

“Enthusiasm for this campaign continues to grow because my message of unity and positive change are clear,” said Ardila. “I will bring a voice to the people of District 30 who have been ignored and neglected for far too long.”