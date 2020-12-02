Queens senator endorses Juan Ardila for City Council District 30 – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Senator Jessica Ramos is backing Juan Ardila’s bid for City Council’s District 30, currently held by Robert Holden.

Ramos, who represents District 13 in the state Senate (which encompasses the neighborhoods of Corona, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and parts of Astoria and Woodside), announced her endorsement of Ardila on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Juan Ardila will be a strong voice for his community as we gear up for post-pandemic recovery,” said Ramos. “Juan draws on his experience in providing legal representation for all New Yorkers. While our city continues to look for solutions that address the growing fiscal crisis, I am confident in Juan’s unwavering dedication to listen to working families and and organize his community on key priorities such as housing infrastructure, increased access to public transportation, and a more inclusive public education system.”

Ardila is so far the only candidate challenging incumbent Robert Holden for City Council in District 30, which encompasses Ridgewood, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Woodhaven and Woodside. Some of his main policy points revolve around affordable housing for all, more public transportation access and investment on education.

The Maspeth native, with a Colombian father and Hoduran-Cuban mother, has worked in public service for several years. He currently works as a program coordinator at the Legal Aid Society, and previously worked at the International Rescue Committee. He also worked as the office manager for Councilman Brad Lander, who represents Brooklyn’s District 39.

“I’m thrilled to have the endorsement of such a dynamic legislator and a champion for working people like Senator Ramos,” said Ardila. “I look forward to continuing the momentum we’re building in this campaign to bring a voice to those who have been ignored and working with everyone who wants to make Queens a better place for us all.”

The 26-year-old believes his understanding of the district’s diverse neighborhoods’ and what the needs are will position him well with the district’s communities.

But Ardila previously came under fire after a protest against police unions and QAnon in Maspeth ended with U.S. flags taken from private homes and set on fire. He responded that while he supports peaceful protests, he doesn’t condone “destructive behavior.”

Holden has not yet filed for another term in City Council. Some community members held a rally to encourage Holden to run for mayor, but were met with counter-protesters in September.

At the time, Holden said he doesn’t plan on running for mayor and will seek re-election for District 30.