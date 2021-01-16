Trader Joe's to open Long Island City location 'between spring and summer' – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The new Trader Joe’s location slated to come to Long Island City is expected to open by this summer, according to a spokesperson.

The popular grocery store chain will occupy the ground floor of 22-43 Jackson Ave., across MoMA PS1, where a new mixed-use building called the Prime Building is currently under construction.

“We are hoping the store will open sometime between spring and summer,” company spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel told QNS, adding that a specific date is still unknown.

The new Trader Joe’s location was originally set to open toward the end of 2020. It is unclear what caused the delay, although many store openings were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new store is set to take up 17,000 square-feet of the ground floor at the 11-story and 70-unit Prime Building, as first reported by LIC Post.

The new Trader Joe’s location would be the second one in Queens. They opened their first Queens location at 90-30 Metropolitan Ave. in Rego Park in 2007.

The California-based grocer, known for its selection of healthy food and friendly staff, has more than 500 stores nationwide. They’ve opened several locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn over the years.