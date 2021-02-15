109th Precinct Community Council recognizes five police officers with ‘Cop of the Month’ awards – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

During its first virtual meeting of the year on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the 109th Precinct Community Council presented ‘Cop of the Month’ awards to five police officers for their heroic actions to help save citizens.

Captain John O’Connell, the new commanding officer of the 109th Precinct, awarded Police Officers Kayla O’Leary, Bryan Tenny, Cara Scriven, Andy Peralta and Connor Boesch.

O’Leary received the ‘Cop of the Month’ award for December and January, after she helped give medical assistance to a victim who was assaulted on Dec. 20, and saved a young woman’s life in a domestic dispute on Jan. 25.

While O’Leary was driving home that night on Dec. 20 after finishing her tour, she came to a red light and observed two men fighting. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, according to O’Connell.

Without hesitation, O’Leary quickly got out of her car and drew her weapon ordering the individual to stop, who then fled the scene. Afterwards, O’Leary had called 911 providing a brief description of the suspect, while assisting the victim who was injured.

The 109th Precinct’s responding unit had located the suspect and apprehended him, O’Connell said.

“I’m so proud of her for jumping into action, by herself,” O’Connell said. “Who does that? A part of me worries about my cops when they do something like that, but I couldn’t be more proud of her for her bravery and heroic act to save someone’s life. I’m proud of her professionalism and we are very happy that she’s our December 2020 Cop of the Month.”

In another incident that took place on Jan. 25, O’Leary, Tenny, Scriven, Peralta and Boesch, responded to a domestic assault call. The officers had entered an apartment and found a man holding a lifeless young woman in a chokehold.

According to O’Connell, domestic assault calls are considered the worst job for a police officer given the emotion, tension and confusion that is very hard to assess in those situations.

“It really takes all of the talent of a police officer to do their best when they respond to a job like that,” O’Connell said. “The 109th Precinct is enormous and the amount of time it takes us to get from job to job can be frustrating, but man, did they do a good job getting to them.”

The police officers quickly ripped the man off of the young woman and started giving her CPR for three to four minutes, bringing her back to life. According to O’Connell, the man was threatening to blow up the place. He was arrested for attempted murder.

“The EMS responded and brought the young lady to the hospital who made a full recovery,” O’Connell said. “With their response, professionalism, communication and CPR techniques, they literally brought this woman back to life.”

According to O’Connell, the police officers don’t get the credit they deserve.

“It’s just amazing and heroic. I’m just so proud of them,” said O’Connell, as he became emotional expressing gratitude to the police officers.